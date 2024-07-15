CNO Visits Maritime Advanced Warfighting School

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea participate in discussions with students and staff from the Maritime Advanced Warfighting School (MAWS) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, July 17, 2024. MAWS is a course designed to develop strategic and operational leaders with the skills required to plan, execute, and assess combined, joint, and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)

