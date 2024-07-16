Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development (N7), delivers remarks at the CNO Futures Game at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, July 16, 2024. The Navy uses events like the CNO Futures Game as part of an ongoing series of Joint and Navy-sponsored events to shape and inform naval strategy, analysis, operational concepts, and warfighting requirements. This image has been altered by obscuring badges for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 22:06
|Photo ID:
|8532711
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-ES994-1154
|Resolution:
|2609x1739
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Futures Game at U.S. Naval War College [Image 8 of 8], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.