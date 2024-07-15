Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Futures Game at U.S. Naval War College

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea pose for a photo with senior officers and civilians at the CNO Futures Game at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, July 16, 2024. The Navy uses events like the CNO Futures Game as part of an ongoing series of Joint and Navy-sponsored events to shape and inform naval strategy, analysis, operational concepts, and warfighting requirements. This photo has been desaturated. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)

