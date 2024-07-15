Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Futures Game at U.S. Naval War College [Image 1 of 8]

    Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Futures Game at U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea pose for a photo with senior officers and civilians at the CNO Futures Game at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, July 16, 2024. The Navy uses events like the CNO Futures Game as part of an ongoing series of Joint and Navy-sponsored events to shape and inform naval strategy, analysis, operational concepts, and warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 22:05
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
