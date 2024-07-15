Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspiring Future Photo Illustration

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    A photo illustration that depicts U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers in an inspiring manner utilizing yellow smokey accents reminiscent of Hollywood banners, with 'grungy' and 'hard' aspects to emphasize the deliverance of the men and women in uniform. The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion believes it is important to utilize a joint approach to its marketing media, which includes graphics, photography, photo-illustrations, and videos. (National Guard graphic by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8532636
    VIRIN: 240716-A-AA072-3396
    Resolution: 750x943
    Size: 916.49 KB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    computer
    infantry
    National Guard
    Graphic
    inspiring
    Futuristic

