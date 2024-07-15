USNS Burlington Arrives at Limón, Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024

240716-N-WP746-1037

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024) Green iguanas sunbathe at the port of Limón, Costa Rica, as Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrives in Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024. The U.S. Southern Command works with non-federal entities and interagency partners to address threats in the region and show a shared commitment to stable, prosperous Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Logico)

