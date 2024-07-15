Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington Arrives at Limón, Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    USNS Burlington Arrives at Limón, Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024

    COSTA RICA

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240716-N-WP746-1018

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024) Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) arrives at the port of Limón, Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024. The U.S. Southern Command works with non-federal entities and interagency partners to address threats in the region and show a shared commitment to stable, prosperous Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Logico)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 17:53
    Photo ID: 8532348
    VIRIN: 240716-N-WP746-1020
    Resolution: 5084x3389
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: CR
    This work, USNS Burlington Arrives at Limón, Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Burlington Arrives at Limón, Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024
    USNS Burlington Arrives at Limón, Costa Rica, for Continuing Promise 2024

    jamaica
    cp24
    continuingpromise

