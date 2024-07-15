Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin [Image 4 of 4]

    Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin

    AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Canadian Forces LS Brendan McLoughlin 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The Republic of Korea Navy Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin-class destroyer ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH-975) departs after re-fuelling with Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler MV Asterix during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 12, in the Pacific Ocean. Twenty nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to August 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining co-operative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Sailor First Class Brendan McLoughlin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8532290
    VIRIN: 240712-N-OS982-8439
    Resolution: 6309x4206
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin [Image 4 of 4], by LS Brendan McLoughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin
    Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin
    Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin
    Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download