Sailor First Class Cynthia Bodreau & Sailor First Class Samual David observe during a replenishment-at-sea between the Republic of Korea Navy Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin-class destroyer ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH-975) and Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler MV Asterix during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 12, in the Pacific Ocean. Twenty nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to August 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining co-operative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Sailor First Class Brendan McLoughlin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 17:42 Photo ID: 8532284 VIRIN: 240712-N-OS982-3657 Resolution: 5096x3397 Size: 2.62 MB Location: AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replenishment At Sea with Republic of KOKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin [Image 4 of 4], by LS Brendan McLoughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.