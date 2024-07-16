Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 6 of 8]

    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Maintenance Operations Flight conducts an Assumption of Command ceremony on Gowen Field, ID, July 11 2024. Capt. Andrew Freund assumed command of the MXOF. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 17:34
    Photo ID: 8532281
    VIRIN: 240711-Z-LB832-1062
    Resolution: 7365x4910
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight
    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight
    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight
    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight
    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight
    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight
    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight
    Freund Assumes Command of Maintenance Operations Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Maintenance Operations Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download