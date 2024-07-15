6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024

Cadet Matthew Bradberry from Texas A&M University with 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp undergoes First Aid training and testing in a field setting on Fort Knox, July 10, 2024. This training prepares Cadets to assess emergency situations, deliver proper care, and administer crucial first aid in combat situations. | Photo by Lucia Lubanovich, The Ohio State University, CST Public Affairs Office
