Cadet Matthew Bradberry from Texas A&M University with 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp undergoes First Aid training and testing in a field setting on Fort Knox, July 10, 2024. This training prepares Cadets to assess emergency situations, deliver proper care, and administer crucial first aid in combat situations. | Photo by Lucia Lubanovich, The Ohio State University, CST Public Affairs Office

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 14:44 Photo ID: 8531898 VIRIN: 240710-O-MN346-3648 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 604.72 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.