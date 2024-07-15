Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Matthew Bradberry from Texas A&M University with 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp undergoes First Aid training and testing in a field setting on Fort Knox, July 10, 2024. This training prepares Cadets to assess emergency situations, deliver proper care, and administer crucial first aid in combat situations. | Photo by Lucia Lubanovich, The Ohio State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8531898
    VIRIN: 240710-O-MN346-3648
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 604.72 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024
    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024
    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cst
    Cadet Summer Training
    ArmyROTC
    Army ROTC CST
    ADVANCEDCAMP
    CST2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download