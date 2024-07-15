Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, First Aid | CST 2024

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp undergo First Aid training and testing in a field setting on Fort Knox, July 10, 2024. This training prepares Cadets to assess emergency situations, deliver proper care, and administer crucial first aid in combat situations. | Photo by Lucia Lubanovich, The Ohio State University, CST Public Affairs Office

