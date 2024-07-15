Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 250 BSB – ZERO AND GROUPING – 16, JULY 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 250 BSB – ZERO AND GROUPING – 16, JULY 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 250 BSB are shown here on Range 27A preparing to conduct Zero and Grouping. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8531893
    VIRIN: 240716-A-IE493-5788
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1004.61 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 250 BSB – ZERO AND GROUPING – 16, JULY 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix 250 BSB – ZERO AND GROUPING

