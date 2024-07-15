Rear Adm. Adan Cruz arrives aboard Abraham Lincoln

240715-N-IJ966-3163 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 15, 2024) Capt. Damon Loveless, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and sideboys render honors to Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, from Brentwood, N.Y., on the flight deck. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

