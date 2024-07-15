U.S. Soldiers Embark on Cultural Tour throughout Poznan to Strengthen NATO Ties

Maja van den Berg, a community liaison with U.S. Army Garrison-Poland, takes a picture with U.S. Soldiers on the tram in Poznan, Poland, July 13, 2024. Van den Berg served as the guide during the cultural tour, leading the group from destination to destination. She provided insightful explanations about several key locations in downtown Poznan, emphasizing their historical significance.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
