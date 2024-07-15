Maja van den Berg, a community liaison with U.S. Army Garrison-Poland, takes a picture with U.S. Soldiers on the tram in Poznan, Poland, July 13, 2024. Van den Berg served as the guide during the cultural tour, leading the group from destination to destination. She provided insightful explanations about several key locations in downtown Poznan, emphasizing their historical significance.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:57 Photo ID: 8531196 VIRIN: 240713-A-KP870-1903 Resolution: 3648x2052 Size: 1.7 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers Embark on Cultural Tour throughout Poznan to Strengthen NATO Ties [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.