    U.S. Soldiers Embark on Cultural Tour throughout Poznan to Strengthen NATO Ties [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Soldiers Embark on Cultural Tour throughout Poznan to Strengthen NATO Ties

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maja van den Berg, a community liaison with U.S. Army Garrison-Poland, takes a picture with U.S. Soldiers on the tram in Poznan, Poland, July 13, 2024. Van den Berg served as the guide during the cultural tour, leading the group from destination to destination. She provided insightful explanations about several key locations in downtown Poznan, emphasizing their historical significance.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 09:57
    Location: POZNAN, PL
