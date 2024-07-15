Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC – 12 Sailors conducts SAR Hoist Training Operations Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 3 of 3]

    HSC – 12 Sailors conducts SAR Hoist Training Operations Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    AT SEA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240715-N-PH222-2007 GULF OF THAILAND (July 15, 2024)
    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jeremy Valdez, from Kaneohe, Hawaii, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 12, participates in Search and Rescue hoist training operations above the flight deck of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), during routine operations, July 15, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 03:49
    VIRIN: 240715-N-PH222-2007
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, HSC – 12 Sailors conducts SAR Hoist Training Operations Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS

