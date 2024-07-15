HSC – 12 Sailors conducts SAR Hoist Training Operations Aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

240715-N-PH222-2004 GULF OF THAILAND (July 15, 2024)

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jeremy Valdez, from Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Brandon Butler, from Orange Park, Florida, both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 12, participate in Search and Rescue hoist training operations above the flight deck of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), during routine operations, July 15, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

