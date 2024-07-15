Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IED Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    IED Drill

    JAPAN

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    240716-N-OG286-1031 ATSUGI, Japan (July, 16, 2024) Master-at-arms 2nd Class Logan Norquist and Daniel Parillablanco, both assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Security Forces, participate in a security drill onboard the base. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

