240714-N-FG645-1207 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails the Pacific. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 00:00 Photo ID: 8530728 VIRIN: 240714-N-FG645-1207 Resolution: 6185x4123 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln sails the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.