Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln sails the Pacific [Image 3 of 6]

    Abraham Lincoln sails the Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240714-N-FG645-1207 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails the Pacific. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 00:00
    Photo ID: 8530728
    VIRIN: 240714-N-FG645-1207
    Resolution: 6185x4123
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln sails the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    O’Kane Sailor conducts flight operations
    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln sails the Pacific
    O’Kane Sailors prepare for flight operations
    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations
    O’Kane Sailors conduct flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS Okane (DDG 77)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download