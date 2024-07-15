U.S. Coast Guard/Mexico Medical Training During Urban Search and Rescue Exercise RIMPAC 2024



Combined forces from the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team and Mexican Navy's Urban Search and Rescue Team practice urban search and rescue operations, simulating a flooded community after a hurricane as part of Exercise of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 12, 2024. The Defense Logistics Agency is behind the scenes supporting the USCG and other other services participating in RIMPAC with thousands of items including medical supplies so they can focus on their training. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency) #RIMPAC2024

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:58 Photo ID: 8530578 VIRIN: 240712-D-LU733-2610 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.64 MB Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard/Mexico Medical Training During Urban Search and Rescue Exercise RIMPAC 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.