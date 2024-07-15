Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get That Gun Up!: US, partner nations conduct crew-served weapons live-fire range at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    Get That Gun Up!: US, partner nations conduct crew-served weapons live-fire range at RIMPAC 2024

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A Mexican Naval Infantry Corps marine engages a simulated enemy target while conducting a live-fire crew-served weapons range during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    This work, Get That Gun Up!: US, partner nations conduct crew-served weapons live-fire range at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

