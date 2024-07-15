US, partner nations conduct crew-served weapons live-fire range at RIMPAC 2024

Mexican Naval Infantry Corps marines and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 8th Battalion (Para.), Royal Ranger Regiment, 10th Parachute Brigade, engage simulated enemy targets during a live-fire crew-served weapons range during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

