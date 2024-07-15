RIMPAC 2024: 25th CAB Supports Military Free Fall For U.S. Naval Special Operators and Allies

U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division provide air support with a CH-47 Chinook for a Military Free Fall airborne jump for U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and military personnel from Indonesia and India during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, July 14, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Westover, I Corps Public Affairs)

