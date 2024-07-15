NMCSD VolunTEEN

Teens gain experience with laparoscopic training aids in Naval Medical Center San Diego's Bioskills and Simulation Suite, June 18, 2024. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

