Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCSD VolunTEEN [Image 6 of 7]

    NMCSD VolunTEEN

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Teens gain experience with laparoscopic training aids in Naval Medical Center San Diego's Bioskills and Simulation Suite, June 18, 2024. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8530368
    VIRIN: 240618-N-AU520-1047
    Resolution: 4728x3147
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD VolunTEEN [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCSD VolunTEEN
    NMCSD VolunTEEN
    NMCSD VolunTEEN
    NMCSD VolunTEEN
    NMCSD VolunTEEN
    NMCSD VolunTEEN
    NMCSD VolunTEEN Orientation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Medical Center San Diego
    NMCSD
    NMRTC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download