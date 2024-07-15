USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs a weapon maneuver at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, June 8, 2024. The Drill Team’s presence in Belgium promoted the U.S. Air Force mission by showcasing drill performances at public and military venues as the official “Ambassadors in Blue.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

