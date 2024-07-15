Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 [Image 5 of 13]

    USAF Honor Guard Drill Team represents the US at Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kai Norwood, Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, rehearses a weapon toss before performing at the Belgian Defence International Tattoo 2024 in Antwerpen, Belgium, June 6, 2024. The Drill Team’s presence in Belgium promoted the U.S. Air Force mission by showcasing drill performances at public and military venues as the official “Ambassadors in Blue.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Drill Team
    JBAB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Belgium Defence International Tattoo

