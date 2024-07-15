Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eisenhower CSG returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 6 of 6]

    Eisenhower CSG returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Beard  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    240713-N-QI061-0057
    Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, salutes the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) upon their return to Naval Station Norfolk, July 14, 2024, concluding a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk October 14, 2024 to conduct a scheduled deployment to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Photo/Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

