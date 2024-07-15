NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

240711-N-PI330-1008 GULFPORT, Mississippi (July 11, 2024) Engineering Aide Constructionman Apprentice William Olson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), washes a MK-28 medium tactical vehicle replacement during a mount-out exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, July 11, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the basic phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

