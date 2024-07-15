Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 1 of 13]

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240710-N-PI330-1035 GULFPORT, Mississippi (July 10, 2024) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), perform a crane lift to prepare a grader for a mount-out exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, July 10, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the basic phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 11:57
    Photo ID: 8529603
    VIRIN: 240710-N-PI330-1035
    Resolution: 4096x3280
    Size: 992.84 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

