NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

240710-N-PI330-1035 GULFPORT, Mississippi (July 10, 2024) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), perform a crane lift to prepare a grader for a mount-out exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, July 10, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the basic phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

