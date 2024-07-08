Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve celebrates the Warrant Officer birthday

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon White, the U.S. Army Reserve command chief warrant officer, lays a flower wreath at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the Warrant Officer Corps's 116th birthday. Established in the wake of World War I, the Army Warrant Officer Corps has a long and distinguished history of serving the nation in every subsequent major conflict, with Warrant Officers serving as technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors who specialize in a particular technical area.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Arlington National Cemetery
    warrant officer
    Army Reserve
    Warrant Officer Corps

