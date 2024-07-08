Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon White, the U.S. Army Reserve command chief warrant officer, lays a flower wreath at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the Warrant Officer Corps's 116th birthday. Established in the wake of World War I, the Army Warrant Officer Corps has a long and distinguished history of serving the nation in every subsequent major conflict, with Warrant Officers serving as technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors who specialize in a particular technical area.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 10:45 Photo ID: 8529453 VIRIN: 240709-A-GJ885-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.82 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reserve celebrates the Warrant Officer birthday, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.