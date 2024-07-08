Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 1 - 150th Aviation BN. Side door aerial gunnery mission. July 11th, 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 1 - 150th Aviation BN. Side door aerial gunnery mission. July 11th, 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 1 - 150th Aviation BN are shown here conducting Side door aerial gunnery training on Range 85. They engage targets with a M240B Machine gun. (Images and Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

