Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 1 - 150th Aviation BN. Side door aerial gunnery mission. July 11th, 2024

The 1 - 150th Aviation BN are shown here conducting Side door aerial gunnery training on Range 85. They engage targets with a M240B Machine gun. (Images and Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 10:34
|Photo ID:
|8529437
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-IE493-6537
|Resolution:
|1600x2400
|Size:
|564.89 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
