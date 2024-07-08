Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Select Officers for 2025 Show Season

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members. By the start of the 2025 show season, these seven officers will join the ranks of the U.S. Navy’s most elite aviation officers, ground support officers, and enlisted maintenance personnel already serving on the team.

