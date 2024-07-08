The squadron selected three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an aviation maintenance officer, a supply officer, and a public affairs officer to replace outgoing team members. By the start of the 2025 show season, these seven officers will join the ranks of the U.S. Navy’s most elite aviation officers, ground support officers, and enlisted maintenance personnel already serving on the team.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 09:18 Photo ID: 8529360 VIRIN: 240712-N-ZK016-1006 Resolution: 1500x1950 Size: 498.72 KB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Select Officers for 2025 Show Season, by PO2 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.