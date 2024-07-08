Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Patriot 2024 prepares AFMC Airmen for today’s challenges

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Test Center Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sabo, a participant in Agile Patriot 2024, asks Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, a question during the event at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force July 9, 2024. The annual Agile Patriot conference is designed to provide a premiere professional development opportunity for junior AFMC military and civilian Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

