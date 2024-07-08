CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, (left) visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of fallen service members on July 14, 2024. The ceremony was part of a multi-day trip to Papua New Guinea, demonstrating U.S. commitment to working closely with Pacific partners to advance modern, mutually beneficial relationships that will create more capacity, security and opportunity in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

