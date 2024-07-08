Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery [Image 5 of 9]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, (second from left) visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of fallen service members on July 14, 2024. The ceremony was part of a multi-day trip to Papua New Guinea, demonstrating U.S. commitment to working closely with Pacific partners to advance modern, mutually beneficial relationships that will create more capacity, security and opportunity in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 07:41
    Photo ID: 8529264
    VIRIN: 240714-N-BD629-2275
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

