    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery [Image 2 of 9]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery contains the graves of 3,824 Commonwealth service members from WWII, as well as a memorial to 750 men of the Australian Army, including Papua and New Guinea local forces, the Australian Merchant Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their service the area. Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Bomana War Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony on July 14, 2024 as part of a multi-day trip to Papua New Guinea. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 07:41
    Photo ID: 8529261
    VIRIN: 240714-N-BD629-2114
    Resolution: 5095x3390
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

