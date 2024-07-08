CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery

Port Moresby (Bomana) War Cemetery contains the graves of 3,824 Commonwealth service members from WWII, as well as a memorial to 750 men of the Australian Army, including Papua and New Guinea local forces, the Australian Merchant Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their service the area. Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Bomana War Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony on July 14, 2024 as part of a multi-day trip to Papua New Guinea. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

