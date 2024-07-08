5th Combat Communications Group Change of Command

Col. Jennifer Carns, 5th Combat Communications Group commander, renders her first salute to the 5th CCG during a change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2024. The 5th CCG is composed of four active duty squadrons, providing critical communication assets, such as radio, phone, air traffic control and internet to support anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

