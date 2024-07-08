Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Combat Communications Group Change of Command [Image 22 of 24]

    5th Combat Communications Group Change of Command

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Col. Jennifer Carns, 5th Combat Communications Group commander, speaks during the 5th CCG change of command at Robins Air Force Base, July 12, 2024. The 5th CCG is composed of four active duty squadrons, providing critical communication assets, such as radio, phone, air traffic control and internet to support anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8529250
    VIRIN: 240712-F-UN330-1343
    Resolution: 8569x5713
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Combat Communications Group Change of Command [Image 24 of 24], by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    5th CCG
    5th MOB
    XCOMM
    Combat Communication Group

