NMCB 11 working in Cyprus

240522-N-TU792-1003 MARI, Cyprus (May 22, 2024) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jefery Shoemaker, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses an excavator while working on a helicopter landing pad site on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Cyprus, May 22, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob McBride)

