Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus [Image 3 of 6]

    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus

    MARI, CYPRUS

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob McBride 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    240522-N-TU792-1003 MARI, Cyprus (May 22, 2024) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jefery Shoemaker, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses an excavator while working on a helicopter landing pad site on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Cyprus, May 22, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 04:39
    Photo ID: 8529120
    VIRIN: 240522-N-TU792-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1000.86 KB
    Location: MARI, CY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 working in Cyprus [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jacob McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus
    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus
    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus
    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus
    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus
    NMCB 11 working in Cyprus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cese
    construction
    equipment
    NMCB 11
    cyprus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT