240521-N-TU792-1001 MARI, Cyprus (May 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 3rd Class Ryan Ward, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a track loader to flatten an area while working on a helicopter landing pad site on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Cyprus, May 21, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob McBride)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 04:39 Photo ID: 8529118 VIRIN: 240521-N-TU792-1001 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 2.02 MB Location: MARI, CY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 working in Cyprus [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jacob McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.