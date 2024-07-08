Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 13, 2024) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 04:21
    Photo ID: 8529087
    VIRIN: 240713-N-SW005-1026
    Resolution: 3520x2640
    Size: 483.4 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Philippine Sea
    Flight Deck
    USS America (LHA6)
    F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft

