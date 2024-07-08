USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 13, 2024) Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 and Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) complete flight operations with an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft, also from VMFA 121, while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

