    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240714-N-BE723-1233 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, off the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 03:25
    Photo ID: 8529015
    VIRIN: 240714-N-BE723-1233
    Resolution: 5170x3447
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

