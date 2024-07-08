240714-N-VY281-1171 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, prepares to taxi on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 03:25
|Photo ID:
|8529013
|VIRIN:
|240714-N-VY281-1171
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|541.84 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT