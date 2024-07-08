Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240714-N-VY281-1240 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2024) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Rawhides of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, Det. 5, launches from the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14 VRC 40 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 03:25
    Photo ID: 8529011
    VIRIN: 240714-N-VY281-1240
    Resolution: 2470x1643
    Size: 435.14 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight Operations
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT