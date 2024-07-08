240712-N-FC892-2154 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) taxi an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 on the flight deck while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 03:19 Photo ID: 8528990 VIRIN: 240712-N-FC892-2154 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.61 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.