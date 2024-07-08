Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240712-N-FC892-1961 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2024) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 taxis on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 03:19
    Photo ID: 8528989
    VIRIN: 240712-N-FC892-1961
    Resolution: 5207x3200
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    America
    flight operations
    PHIBRON 11
    LHA 6
    AMA
    USS America

