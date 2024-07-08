Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean Nguyen, top, a Supply Chain and Material Management Specialist, with Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, detains and searches a simulated active shooter during an active shooter drill at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, July 9, 2024. Sgt. Nguyen was part of the Security Augmentation Force to supplement the Provost Marshall Office during the drill. The drill simulates real-life active shooter scenarios to improve emergency response procedures and ensure the safety of all Marines, Sailors, and Republic of Korea civilians. (U.S. Marine photo by GySgt. Kyle Middleton)

