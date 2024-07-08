Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill [Image 4 of 4]

    Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Torres 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sean Nguyen, top, a Supply Chain and Material Management Specialist, with Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, detains and searches a simulated active shooter during an active shooter drill at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, July 9, 2024. Sgt. Nguyen was part of the Security Augmentation Force to supplement the Provost Marshall Office during the drill. The drill simulates real-life active shooter scenarios to improve emergency response procedures and ensure the safety of all Marines, Sailors, and Republic of Korea civilians. (U.S. Marine photo by GySgt. Kyle Middleton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8528846
    VIRIN: 240709-M-QY921-9806
    Resolution: 1080x1616
    Size: 337.47 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Angel Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill
    Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill
    Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill
    Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Camp Mujuk
    MARFORK
    MCIPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT