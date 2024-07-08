U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, Provost Marshall Office, prepare to search and clear a room during a simulated active shooter drill at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, July 9, 2024. The drill simulates real-life active shooter scenarios to improve emergency response procedures and ensure the safety of all Marines, Sailors, and Republic of Korea civilians. (U.S. Marine photo by GySgt. Kyle Middleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 00:51 Photo ID: 8528845 VIRIN: 240709-M-QY921-8678 Resolution: 1080x1616 Size: 241.15 KB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Angel Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.